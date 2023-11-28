MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of Bagel Time Café in Miami Beach are grappling with the aftermath of another act of hatred as their pro-Israel signs were targeted for the second time.

Since the outbreak of the war in Israel, the café had displayed signs expressing support for Israel.

After the initial vandalism, the owners repaired the sign, but this time, it has disappeared entirely. Surveillance footage captured a woman, her face concealed, tearing down signs supporting Israel and the United States around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The security cameras documented the woman throwing the banners, slamming them into the street, and stomping on them.

“She’s all covered up with the Kafia, Arabic cov,” said Josh Nodel, owner of Bagel Time Café. “This is not the place to do it. You do it in your home, you do whatever you want to your flag, but Bagel Time Miami Beach, this place is a big supporter of Israel and we will not allow it.”

Undeterred by the hatred, Nodel said he remains committed to supporting Israel and emphasized his love for all people, regardless of nationality.

“I will personally feed somebody that needs food, free food,” said Nodel. “I will feed the Palestinians even, I don’t hate nobody. We hate Hamas, baby killers.”

This marks the second assault on Bagel Time’s banners. In late October, a man in a yellow Mustang slashed one of the signs. Nodel, undefeated, taped it back together and continued his advocacy.

“We continue supporting Israel, Am Yisrael Chai, and we send stuff to our troops and send our love to the families. We want to see every single hostage released as soon as possible,” said Nodel.

Now, with an increased police presence and additional surveillance, Nodel plans to replace the vandalized sign, confident that future attempts will be met with justice.

