(WSVN) - South Florida will be kicking off Independence Day celebrations with festive parades, family-friendly events, and fireworks lighting up the night sky.

At Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade County previewed its own spin on the 250th anniversary landmark moment, called “Miami-Dade 250.”

“On July 4, residents from all over the county will be going to hopefully the Tropical Park for Miami-Dade 250th Independence Day Celebration,” said Arnold Palmer, Chief of Public Safety for Miami-Dade County.

The county kicked off the month with its “Our county, Our country” community art competition in collaboration with American Airlines. It will be open to all who live in the county. The competition will be centered around the theme of how Miami-Dade fits into the story of the nation.

“Through their creative and imagination participation, will help let tell our story to the community’s unique contributions to our nation’s journey,” said Palmer.

Two winners will be announced: one youth and one adult. They’ll receive special recognition for their artwork, including a display at Miami International Airport.

For the anniversary of our nation’s founding, South Florida residents can reflect on Miami-Dade’s place in America’s evolving story through community events.

“‘Miami-Dade 250’ is not just a one-day celebration. All year long, we are celebrating the people and the ideas that have painted our history. We are strengthening civic engagement, and most importantly, we are creating opportunities for all of you, the residents of Miami-Dade County, to join us and participate in a historic milestone,” said Palmer.

The Museum of Miami will feature founding era documents and artifacts from South Florida as part of a nationwide exhibit.

“The story of America has always been written by the people who contribute their talents, ideas, service and voices to their communities. That is exactly what ‘Miami-Dade 250’ is all about,” said Palmer.

From Miami to Broward, residents and visitors can enjoy a day filled with patriotic pride and community events that can be found below.

Miami-Dade Events

Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade– The 67th Anniversary Fourth of July Parade will start promptly at 11 a.m. on July 4 with live music and a community barbecue.

Miami Beach Fourth of July Events– Celebrate Independence Day on July 4 with music and festivities in South Beach and North Beach as the city lights up both ends of its shoreline for the Fourth of July. Celebrations will be held in North Beach at Altos Del Mar Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and in South Beach on Ocean Drive starting at 8 p.m.

The City of Miami Beach will also be holding a roller disco event at the Miami Beach Bandshell from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4. Guests are encouraged to bring their own skates or blades. Rentals will also be available, with free rentals offered to Miami Beach residents with valid ID. Non-skaters can still enjoy the music and atmosphere from the Club Box Deck. The event is free with RSVP.

Tropical Park Fourth of July Celebration– Enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks display that will highlight an Independence Day celebration at Tropical Park. The celebration takes place on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Homestead Race to the Fourth Celebration– Presented by the City of Homestead, Race to the Fourth takes place July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The annual event is part of the city’s Fourth of July tradition and coincides with the America 250 anniversary. The celebration will include fireworks, a drone show, and family activities.

Coral Gables Fourth of July Event– The City of Coral Gables and The Biltmore Hotel invite the community to attend a Gables Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, July 4 on the grounds of the historic Biltmore Hotel located at 1200 Anastasia Avenue. In addition to the fireworks this year, the city will feature a drone show marking America’s 250th anniversary through patriotic imagery and Coral Gables landmarks brought to life in the night sky.

Broward Events

Fort Lauderdale Beach Fourth of July Celebration– The City of Fort Lauderdale will be having a Fourth of July Spectacular event starting at 12 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The celebration will have many activities, music, and entertainment that will happen around the beach and Las Olas Oceanside Park, with a fireworks show on the ocean for everyone to watch at the end of the night.

Plantation Fourth of July Celebration– The Fourth of July celebration will kick off with a parade at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue. The parade will head west to Northwest 69th Avenue, turn right on Northwest 4th Street, and end at City Hall with an awards ceremony. The fun continues all day with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Miramar Fourth of July Celebration– The City of Miramar will host an Independence Day celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Miramar Regional Park. The celebration will be filled with fun, food, music, and family-friendly activities, followed by a fireworks show.

Pembroke Pines Fourth of July Celebration– The City of Pembroke Pines invites all ages to a Colonial-themed, patriotic celebration honoring 250 years of the nation’s independence! The celebration will be on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., ending with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at the Pines Recreation Center. Step into a night filled with live music with DJ Felix Sama and Remix Band, free rides and bounce houses, face painting, 20+ family-friendly activities at Firecracker Fun Zone, pie-eating contests, and more!

Palmer said they will continue recognizing veterans through appreciative events to make sure their stories are celebrated as well.

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