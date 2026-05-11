MIAMI (WSVN) - A small cat is now on the road to recovery after being found badly burned in Miami by a good Samaritan.

Veterinarians say the feline is an apparent victim of a very cruel crime: being doused with chemicals.

The orange cat, now named “Tray” was found by Christina Dickson in Miami this past weekend with open wounds on its body.

“It was hard. It was very emotionally tolling, just very disturbing. Who could do this?” said Dickson.

Medical staff at Yao Animal Hospital where Tray is now being treated said he was scared when he first arrived to the vet.

“He came in very scared, he was very terrified,” said a staff member.

But Tray isn’t the first cat to be doused with chemicals and left to suffer. 7News covered a previous story of two cats in April who were also found by Dickson with chemical burns by a good Samaritan.

At that time, Anna Zilberberg, a staff member at Yao Animal Hospital, said she believed they were intentionally hurt.

“It looks like somebody might have lured them in, tried to feed them and then intentionally threw something on them,” she said.

Since those two cats’ recovery, Dickson has given them the care and attention they’ve needed. Now, she hopes authorities find the person behind this heartless crime.

“I hope whoever did this, despite it all, I wish them well. I hope they can figure out what would make them do something like this,” she said.

Doctors said the cat is expected to recover but the search for the person behind the attack continues.

A police report was filed in hopes of identifying the responsible party.

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