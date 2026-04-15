MIAMI (WSVN) - A veterinary technician who is treating two stray cats that were found in North Miami-Dade with severe chemical wounds believes this was an act of animal cruelty, as an outraged community continues to seek the public’s help for information on who may have been responsible.

Covered in wounds and fighting to heal, Brinks and Rick are being cared for at Yao Animal Hospital in Miami.

“To think that somebody intentionally hurt them is just heartbreaking,” said Anna Zilberberg, the vet tech who is treating the felines.

A good Samaritan who typically cares for stray animals found the felines near Northwest 81st Street and Fourth Avenue in the Little River neighborhood over the weekend. The animals suffered burns across their bodies.

Jess, a volunteer with La Casa Paws, a nonprofit dedicated to trapping and caring for community cats, spoke with 7News on Tuesday.

“[The woman found the cats] would literally take the shirt off of her back to help these animals,” said Jess.

Jess said a third cat was also found injured but ran away.

Brinks and Rick were taken to Yao Animal Hospital, located along Biscayne Boulevard in Miami’s MiMo neighborhood, were the staff provided emergency treatment.

“We tried to rinse off whatever chemical was thrown on them, obviously, and it could be also dangerous for us, because we don’t know what we are dealing with.” said Zilberberg.

The staff at the clinic then wrapped the felines in bandages, They are now recovering with help from volunteers like Jess.

“We’re completely devastated about this situation,” said Jess.

Pictures taken prior to their injuries show Brinks and Rick healthy and full of life. Now their skin is raw and their energy low.

“You know, a few weeks to a month, but it’s a long way to recover,” said Zilberberg.

On Wednesday, one of the four-legged patients was brought back to the clinic for a follow-up checkup.

The staff at the animal hospital believe these wounds were not accidental.

“Just the pattern of how these burns occurred, it looks like somebody might have lured them in, tried to feed them and then intentionally threw something on them,” said Zilberberg.

Now they just want answers.

“We’re just really, really, really looking to find out who did do this,” said Jess.

Miami-Dade Aninal Services told 7News that there isn’t a witness or enough evidence to move forward with an investigation. Anyone with information is urged to send an email to Heatherkcowan@outlook.com.

If you would like to donate to La Casa Paws, click here. A GoFundMe page has also been started for the cats.

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