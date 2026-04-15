MIAMI (WSVN) - Two stray cats are fighting to survive after doctors say it appeared they were the victims of a disturbing attack.

The cats, named Brinks and Rick, are now in the care of La Casa Paws, an organization dedicated to trapping and caring for community cats, and suffered severe chemical burns.

They were found by a good Samaritan near Northwest 81st Street and Fourth Avenue in North Miami-Dade over the weekend.

7News cameras captured one of the cats wrapped in bandages with burns on its head. The other is battling burns that stretch across its face and body.

“She would literally take the shirt off her back to help these animals,” said Jess, a volunteer at La Casa Paws.

The animals’ injuries are difficult to look at and hard to understand. Those who helped care for them are shocked and are trying to make sense of what happened and who’s responsible.

“And I saw the photos, like my heart dropped,” said Jess. “We’re completely devastated about the situation. We’re just so grateful that it’s not any worse than what it is.”

The rescue believes these injuries were intentional.

The good Samaritan who found the felines rushed them to Yao Animal Clinic in Miami, where they were treated for the chemical burns.

Now, Brinks and Rick are receiving around-the-clock care with their rescuers.

Volunteers at La Casa Paws believe someone deliberately hurt these cats. Still, Miami-Dade Animal Services said there are no witnesses or sufficient evidence to move forward with an investigation, but they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

With little information about how this occurred, Jess and others caring for the cats are hoping for answers, justice, and, eventually, a forever home for them both.

The two cats are scheduled to return to Yao Animal Clinic on Wednesday for a follow-up.

There is a monetary reward for information that leads to an arrest. Click here to provide any information on this disturbing incident.

Click here to donate to La Casa Paws.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.