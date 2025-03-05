MIAMI (WSVN) - The Calle Ocho Street Festival will take over SW 8th Street on Sunday, bringing a day of Hispanic culture, music and food to Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The festival, one of the largest Hispanic cultural events in the nation, will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., spanning SW 8th Street from SW 13th Avenue to SW 27th Avenue.

To accommodate the thousands of attendees expected, several road closures will be in effect:

Saturday, March 8 SW 22nd Avenue will close between SW 7th Street and SW 8th Street at 6 p.m. Eastbound SW 8th Street will close from SW 27th Avenue to SW 13th Avenue at 9 p.m.

Monday, March 10 All roads will reopen by 5 a.m.



Traffic will be detoured, with eastbound vehicles on SW 8th Street redirected at SW 27th Avenue and westbound vehicles on SW 7th Street redirected at SW 12th Avenue. Alternate routes include SW 1st Street, SW 10th Street, Coral Way, SW 6th Street, and West Flagler Street.

Residents in the affected areas will have local traffic access only. Miami Police officers will be stationed along the route to assist with traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

