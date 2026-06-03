SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County school bus driver was arrested on a child neglect charge after authorities said she left a sleeping 6-year-old boy alone on a bus, allowing him to wander through a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Patricia Barberena, 62, was arrested Tuesday after investigators said the child was left unsupervised for about 15 minutes before a passerby found him and contacted authorities.

Investigators said Barberena picked up the child from day care and was supposed to drop him off at school.

However, the boy fell asleep in his seat and did not get off the bus when it arrived at the school.

Authorities said Barberena then drove the bus to her home, parked it and went inside without checking whether any students remained on board.

The child later woke up, exited the bus and began walking through a neighborhood before being spotted by the passerby, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, the child’s school contacted Barberena after noticing he had not arrived.

Authorities said she then left her residence and began searching for him.

During a post-Miranda interview, Barberena admitted she did not inspect the bus to determine whether any students remained inside, investigators said.

A judge found probable cause for Barberena’s arrest and set her bond at $2,500 during a bond court hearing.

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