MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The energy at Miami Stadium reached a new level on Wednesday night as Brazil defeated Scotland in the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup group stage matchup.

Brazil fans waved their flags and erupted in celebration after their team secured the victory, while Scottish fans reflected on the tough loss against one of the tournament’s heavyweight.

“Go Brazil!” said a fan holding up a replica World Cup trophy.

“Rubbish mate, rubbish,” said a Scottish fan.

Wednesday night’s match marked the fifth time these teams have faced each other in FIFA World Cup competition, adding another chapter to a long-running international rivalry.

“This is the best organized World Cup ever. I’ve been to three and this is the best,” said a Scottish fan.

“It was a great match. I actually thought it would be a little bit more even. I thought Scotland would come out hard and be tough for who they are, but no, the score line definitely reflected Brazil growing into the tournament and getting better and better,” said a Brazilian fan.

For Scotland fans, the loss was disappointing but many were proud of the players.

“It’s really hard. We were up in a group with the two of the top 10 teams in the world, and we’re not quite there, but the guys worked really hard, and we’re proud of them, of course,” said a Scottish fan.

“Brazil was unmatched and we saw that tonight so it was a great game,” said another fan.

Despite the result, Scotland fans said it did little to dampen their pride in seeing their national team compete on soccer’s biggest stage and they plan to continue the party.

“After party! We got nothing else. South Beach, South Beach!” said a Scotland fan. “No Scotland, no party.”

Earlier in the day, as fans arrived to Miami Gardens, many expected an epic night on the pitch.

“It’s an absolute dream to be playing Brazil, absolute. Playing Brazil at the World Cup is the ultimate experience for me,” said a Scottish fan.

“I hope Brazil will be the champion in this Cup. I hope so,” said a Brazilian fan.

The gloomy skies didn’t dampen people’s spirits in the fan zone.

“Miami is like this, raining a lot but stops quickly, and you have, oh my god, I feel like I’m in a sauna now,” said a Brazilian fan.

The Tartan Army showed their pride in Hollywood early Wednesday as they made their way to Miami Gardens for the game.

“No Scotland, no party,” said a member of the Tartan Army.

Brazilians dressed up and showed off their passion, too.

“I think Brazil do a very beautiful game because today you have a very good environment here with a lot of Brazilian fans, and it matters to play today, so it had extra confident and an extra boost to win this game,” said a Brazilian fan.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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