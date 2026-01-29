FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis bonded out of jail in Miami on Thursday following his arrest on charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery, his attorney said.

A fugitive task force took Davis into custody on Wednesday in Miami’s Design District, according to a social media post by Miami Gardens police.

Police said the charges stemmed from an incident at a Miami Gardens business on Oct. 27, 2025.

“Gervonta Davis is actually a victim here, and I look forward to establishing that shocking narrative in court,” his attorney, Simon Steckel, told The Associated Press. “What has happened to Gervonta Davis in this case will transcend the initial charges against him and expose a level of criminality which will be talked about long after his charges are resolved.”

Davis, 31, has had other run-ins with law enforcement in South Florida. Last summer, he was arrested on domestic violence charges, which were later dropped.

The boxer had been scheduled to fight Jake Paul in November, but the match was canceled after a lawsuit was filed against Davis in Miami.

Davis, who is from Baltimore, is a regular in conversations about the best pound-for-pound boxer. The WBA lightweight champion won his first 30 bouts — 28 by knockout — with his devastating punching power drawing sellout crowds from New York to Washington to Las Vegas.

