MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided a new view of the tense moments when a restaurant manager who was beaten up in South Beach spoke with responding officers.

The body camera video captures the immediate aftermath of the July 31, 2021 attack, when Miami Beach Police officers responded and addressed victim Wallace Khan.

The interaction between the officers and the bloodied victim was sometimes testy.

“You’re the one screaming,” a police officer told Khan in the bodycam video.

Khan described how he was ambushed by the assailants between Sixth Street and Ocean Drive.

“Three dudes hit me from behind,” he told officers.

Khan said he was targeted as he walked fellow employees to their car.

“My nose is broken, bro. I gotta go to the hospital,” he told officers.

7News on Wednesday showed 7News the newly surfaced bodycam video.

“The Beach has been dangerous,” he said.

A witness was seen pointing out to individuals on bicycles who she said were the ones who pulled up next to Khan and pummeled him repeatedly.

As he blotted his bloodied face with a towel, Khan discussed the subjects with officers.

“You know who they are!” he told officers.

The tension between Khan and the officers was so high, they appeared to almost come to blows at one point.

“You’re yelling at us. Don’t talk to me like that,” an officer told Khan.

“Whoa, bro, whoa!” said Khan.

But the focus eventually shifted to the attacker who was on the run.

“There’s about 10 to 15 of them. They run on their bikes,” said a witness.

“Doing their [expletive] wheelies,” said Khan.

The victim and witnesses blamed a group of area bikers. Several of them have been recorded on video committing similar crimes over the last couple of years in Miami and Miami Beach.

Police identified the attacker in the July 2021 beatdown as Ronald Moss.

He was arrested on Jan. 17, nearly five months after the incident. He bonded out, but on Friday, he was back behind bars.

Police said Moss was apprehended for written threats to kill or injure another person.

“They got him now for good,” said Khan.

Moss’ latest arrest form states his alleged victim was shot in the head, but he was not charged for that crime.

Police have not responded to 7News request for further details.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.