MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bartender in South Beach had his nose broken when he was attacked by a crew of young bikers in what police said is the latest in a series of similar incidents that have taken place in the area in recent months.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he was walking with two co-workers when they were targeted on Saturday.

Police said the battery took place along the 600 block of Ocean Drive.

The victim said the two women who were with him were almost hit, but he was the one who ended up injured.

“I heard the two bikes drop, and I felt the one punch, and then they started to kick me on the ground,” he said.

The bartender said he had heard about the bicyclists.

“A bike gang that rides around, doing wheelies, going through pedestrian traffic,” he said.

Miami Beach Police officers responded, but the cyclists had pedaled off, leaving the victim’s face dripping with blood.

“I didn’t even know what was going on because I was covered in a puddle of blood,” he said.

The bartender was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they know at least one of the culprits, as seen on a Miami Beach Police internal flyer.

Police said last Saturday’s incident isn’t even the most recent.

Wednesday evening, detectives said, dozens of bicyclists rode past a woman near 12th Street and Ocean Drive when one of them tried a stunt and slammed into her.

The victim, who was visiting from Orlando, was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center

Officers have since arrested a 15-year-old boy for battery.

Police sources believe the same group of bikers have been involved in several incidents in Miami Beach and Miami going all the way back to March.

7News reported on the chase and beatdown of a man near Ninth Street and Collins Avenue and two other victims along Biscayne Boulevard in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Only juveniles have been arrested in connection with the prior crimes.

But police said the man they’re looking for in connection to Saturday’s attack is older, between 18 and 24 years old, stands between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighs between 175 and 190 pounds.

“Every single one of them should get thrown in jail and serve every single day that’s worth the crime,” said the bartender.

If you have any information on any of these attacks, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

