MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are investigating an overnight shooting in South Beach that involved an off-duty law enforcement officer and sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the incident at South Pointe Park, located at 1 Washington Ave., just after 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the officer was involved in some kind of interaction that resulted in a firearm discharged and a subject struck.

Paramedics with Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported the subject to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Detectives have not specified the officer’s law enforcement agency.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigative agency for this shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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