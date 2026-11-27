MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat came to a crashing stop after slamming into rocks off Miami Beach, Thursday night.

According to officials, Miami Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a water rescue off South Pointe Park just before 9 p.m.

Authorities say a vessel crashed into the rocks just offshore. Two people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The conditions of both individuals is not known.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation into the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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