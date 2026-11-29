MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Artists who are blind or visually impaired worked together to create colorful art pieces with the help of the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The grand opening of the YO SOY Accessible Art Exhibition took place on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach on Saturday.

12 to 15 artists came together to create each painting.

Visitors can explore a three-dimensional reproduction through touch and audio descriptions at the exhibit.

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