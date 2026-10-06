MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged bird smuggler has now landed into trouble after arriving at Miami International Airport with 10 birds hidden in his underpants.

United States Customs and Border Patrol officials said that Alberto Hernandez Castillo arrived at MIA from Cuba on Sunday and agents noticed a strange bulge in his pants.

Agents proceeded to pat him down in a room and found the hidden birds in a series of plastic tubes.

The report said Castillo told agents that the birds were for his personal use but later declined to answer additional questions.

Castillo is now being charged with smuggling goods into the United States.

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