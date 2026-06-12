MIAMI (WSVN) - Body camera footage captures the moment City of Miami officers rush to help a man who had been the victim of a brutal street attack.

Officers arrived at the area along Biscayne Boulevard near 14th Street in March 2025 to find the beaten victim bloodied and on the street.

“Do you know who hit you? Do you remember what he was wearing?” asked an officer.

But the man couldn’t reply as he was woozy and leaning against the police car.

City of Miami Fire Rescue soon arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

That police response came in the aftermath of a daylight beating when the driver clashed on the road with a large group of young men on bikes.

According to officers, the group of bikers and the victim argued on the road near the Paramount building in Edgewater. Minutes after and blocks away, outside the Adrienne Arsht Center, the beating occurred.

Surveillance video, obtained by 7News after the shocking incident, showed a policewoman sitting in her cruiser in front of the beating and not immediately jumping to help.

The video also showed members of the group jumping on top of the victim’s car, destroying the windshield.

“Fifty bicycles,” an officer on radio transmission said during the incident.

“He was hit with a bicycle over the head,” said another officer on police radio.

In the middle of the fight, officers began to arrive, but the bikers peddled away from the scene.

As officers take control of the situation, other officers say that no one is detained.

“We don’t have anybody detained. They all took off,” said an officer.

Body camera footage also shows Delfa Ramos Ponce De Leon, the policewoman who sat in her cruiser during the incident, huddled with her other colleagues as the police investigation began.

After over a year of requests, 7News has learned that she’s off the force and has been charged with neglect or inattention to duty.

According to Miami Police, she resigned prior to termination.

In a statement to 7News, police said:

“Officer Delfa Ramos Ponce De Leon failed to intervene in an aggravated battery that occurred in her presence. She remained in her vehicle as the victim was attacked by a group of cyclists. Officer Ramos took no action to intervene in the fight, including her failure to use any sort of verbal commands to stop the attack.”

Miami Police said they’re still investigating the matter and that the case remains open.

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