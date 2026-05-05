HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bible teacher was captured on surveillance video sealing a student’s mouth shut with tape, according to Homestead Police.

Police released the video, hours after 34-year-old Michael Alvarez walked out of jail on Tuesday.

He had spent the night before in jail for allegations of inappropriate punishment against one of his students.

Alvarez stayed quiet as he walked away from 7News cameras after getting a lesson in the law at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

“Michael, why did you do it?” said a reporter. “Do you think this is appropriate behavior for a teacher?”

Alvarez faces a battery charge after being accused of taping a middle school student’s mouth shut.

According to the arrest report, the teacher took one of his students into the hallway and put green painter’s tape over their lips after the student had laughed in class during a bible reading.

The incident occurred on Monday at First United Methodist Christian School on North Krome Avenue in Homestead.

The 13-year-old’s father told 7News his child never gave Alvarez permission to put tape on his mouth. He added that he’s not only angry with Alvarez but also the school, because it has not been good to his son for the past year.

Outside the school, Tuesday morning, parents were shocked by the arrest.

“I’ve had my kids here for eight going on to nine years. My son graduated from middle school, and it’s been a fantastic school. We’ve never had any problems,” said Yanely Webb.

Webb said the teacher was pretty well-liked, and she is shocked by the whole situation.

“I was really shocked. I’m a professor, I’m a teacher myself, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s horrible what happened. I do not know that person, but I can attest that it’s been nothing but wonderful here.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, First United Methodist Christian School has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

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