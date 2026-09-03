HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of pulling the trigger in a fatal Homestead shooting is now in custody.

Authorities say 37-year-old Kentreal Smith has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting that killed a 60-year-old man near Southwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street on August 18.

Investigators tracked down Smith in Florida City on Wednesday where he was taken into custody.

He remains behind bars after being denied bond.

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