HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Homestead left a 60-year-old man dead, according to police.

Homestead officers responded to the area outside a supermarket near Southwest Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, detectives found Gregory Hillman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Hillman succummed to his injuries.

As the investigation began, police shut down the area to look for the shooter. But as of Tuesday afternoon, no arrest has been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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