MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were injured in a brutal stabbing at a bus stop in the City of Miami on Sunday.

Miami police responded to reports of a stabbing at Northwest 62nd Street and 7th Avenue at around 1 p.m.

Police say the two people stabbed includes the alleged stabber as well as a victim.

A suspect has been arrested.

Crime scene investigators have taped off the bloodied bus bench.

The incident is still under investigation.

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