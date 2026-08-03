WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old man is behind bars after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives linked him to two storage unit burglaries in West Miami-Dade that left victims with more than $5,000 in stolen property.

According to an arrest report, Sergio Leanesmartinez was taken into custody on July 25 following an investigation into two burglaries at a storage facility located at 420 NW 137th Ave.

Detectives said the first burglary occurred between July 1 and July 6, when Leanesmartinez allegedly broke into one victim’s storage unit by damaging the lock and stole clothing, purses, handbags and fragrances valued at approximately $2,000.

Investigators said a second burglary occurred between July 1 and July 22 at another storage unit in the same facility.

In that case, Leanesmartinez allegedly stole handheld power tools, miscellaneous tools, clothing, personal documents and heavy equipment with an estimated value of $3,250.

Detectives said the lock securing that unit also was damaged, causing about $25 in damage.

Authorities said a search warrant executed at Leanesmartinez’s storage unit led to the recovery of property belonging to one of the victims.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Leanesmartinez provided an audio-recorded confession admitting to the burglaries, according to investigators.

He was arrested and transported to the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

During bond court, a judge found probable cause and set Leanesmartinez’s bond at $2,500.

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