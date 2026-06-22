MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Argentina took the field to square off against Austria, fans gathered to watch the match at a Miami Beach staple.

North Beach, specifically 73rd Street and Collins Avenue, is Argentina territory, and Manolo is a hotspot and fan favorite for Argentinian soccer fans.

The restaurant has been packed with nothing but standing room left since early Monday morning, right before kickoff.

Fans could be seen waiting outside, many of them in powder blue and white jerseys, to potentially get a spot inside to watch the game and feel the energy and excitement.

“I think Argentina has one of the best percentage of winning the World Cup so far,” said a fan.

Fans gathered across North Beach, with hundreds at a watch party at the Miami Beach Bandshell to cheer on their star player as Messi scored the first goal.

“My goodness, I was just walking down the street and I came in here because I heard the cheering,” said a fan about the enthusiasm. “All the way, all the way,”

Argentina fans also gathered at FIFA Fan Fest at Bayfront Park.

“Messi is God’s feet, so we’ll have this under our belt, we’re gonna win the whole thing,” said a fan.

Before the game started, fans shared their thoughts on who would win.

“We’re so excited about the game, to see Messi,” said a woman. “We repeat the champion, of course, yeah. We’re absolutely sure about that.”

“Three-zero. Yeah, I think so, 3-0,” said a man. “Oh, it’s difficult, very difficult, but [shushes] silence.”

The optimism from fans on North Beach was only surpassed by the excitement for the big match.

“I think it’s going to be crazy. For me, it’s my first time. I’m here on vacation, I’m not here from Miami, but I think it’s going to be great,” said a fan.

“I think we will win, but we have to play the game instead of talk,” said a young fan.

Argentina beat Austria in a 2-0 victory, with Messi scoring two goals and breaking the all-time men’s FIFA World Cup scoring record.

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