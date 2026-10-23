MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Apple store in Miami Beach opened Friday morning to a long line of people hoping to get their hands on the new iPhone Duo.

Jason, who had been in line waiting at the store since Wednesday, was one of the first people holding the new phone.

7News cameras captured the device in his hands as he folded it and showcased it.

He said the phone was “really cool” and hopes it lives up to his expectations.

He also said he was most excited to turn it on and compare the differences between it and older iPhone models.

iPhone fanatics have been at the store since Wednesday morning, lining up with their hammocks and lawn chairs.

“Yesterday, I come here early,” a man said.

“We got here around 2 p.m. [Thursday] afternoon. I just listen to some music and go with the flow,” said Larry Slaughter.

“Water, rain jacket, drone, just to not be bored,” said Zach Jennings as he listed the items he brought to the waiting game.

These Apple users said the wait is worth it to be able to get the Duo.

“It’s really been the same phone, so that’s why I’m finally waiting for this phone, because it’s something different,” said Jennings.

The iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone.

“It’s the most popular thing right now for 2026,” said Joseph Wiener as he waited in line Thursday morning.

The new design folds down to approximately the size of a passport.

When unfolded, the Duo becomes the largest iPhone display Apple has ever made.

The larger inner screen lets users run two apps side by side.

“So, when you find a place to eat, you can get directions on the same screen, at the same time,” said Apple’s iPhone Duo advertisement.

“The phone is innovative for Apple. It’s new for Apple, basically. The flip phone’s always been out for a while, but this is new for Apple, of doing an open screen type of iPhone,” said Wiener.

Apple said it will have limited numbers for walk-in customers.

They said online orders sold out in minutes, even pushing delivery time for some customers to January.

However, that did not stop anyone from camping out to get an early grab on the new phone.

“It’s the real first innovation with this device,” a person said.

“I want to see the new iPhone,” another person said.

The iPhone Duo costs just over $2,000.

The Miami Beach Apple store began letting small groups of people in at a time, at around 7:30 a.m.

The iPhone Duo sold out at the store around 9:30 a.m.

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