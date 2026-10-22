MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As anticipation builds for Apple’s new iPhone Duo, set to be released Friday, a line began forming at the corporation’s Miami Beach store as early as Wednesday morning.

7News cameras on Thursday morning captured people with their children and dogs outside the Apple store’s Lincoln Road location in lawn chairs as rain began to fall.

Among those in line was Joseph Wiener.

“It’s the most popular thing right now for 2026,” he said.

The iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone. The new design folds down to approximately the size of a passport.

When unfolded, the Duo becomes the largest iPhone display Apple has ever made.

The larger inner screen lets users run two apps side by side.

“The phone is innovative for Apple. It’s new for Apple, basically. The flip phone’s always been out for a while, but this is new for Apple, of doing an open screen type of iPhone,” said Wiener.

Apple said it will have limited numbers for walk-in customers when it launches.

They said online order sold out in minutes, even pushing delivery time for some customers to January.

However, that is not stopping anyone from camping out to get an early grab on the new phone.

“I’ve been here since 1 p.m. [Wednesday]. My friends that invited me, they’ve been here since 10 a.m. We just didn’t know about the tech campouts. Those are intense guys,” said Wiener.

Some of the people waiting at Apple’s Miami Beach store said due to the limited in-store availability, they can probably only get one, maybe two, if they are lucky to even get one at all.

The iPhone Duo costs $1,999, and it will be released at 7 a.m. on Friday.

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