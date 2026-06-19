MIAMI (WSVN) - As the final seconds of Team USA’s match against Australia counted down, fans in Bayfront Park exploded with joy to celebrate the win for the Americans.

The U.S. struck early in Friday’s match, with Cameron Burgess scoring the first goal of the affair at the 11-minute mark. Fans decked in stars and stripes erupted into cheers across the Bayfront Park amphitheater after taking the early lead.

For many, it was an opportunity to come together as a stronger community of soccer lovers in South Florida.

“So excited to be first around my neighbors and my fellow countrymen,” said Team USA fan Carlo Ricordi.

Others expressed optimism about the United States’ chances of winning the World Cup this year.

“I’m 100% USA. I would love to see a cup come home,” said Team USA fan Jonathan Sobenas.

Boisterous chants of “USA, USA, USA” continued to roar throughout the park for much of the match.

“Greatest country in the world. I’m proud to be an American. I’m proud to be supporting my country; we’re smacking Australia. I just love to see it,” said a USA fan.

After coming off a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay, fans said this game against Australia, who were fresh off a 2-1 victory over Turkey in their World Cup opener, was a major showdown for Group D supremacy.

“I like their chances of holding this out, and I think we’re gonna go pretty far in this tournament,” said Ricordi.

With the stakes as high as they were, it was South Florida’s own Alex Freeman who extended the Americans’ lead to 2-0, heading in a deflected shot by Sergiño Dest for his first career World Cup goal before halftime. The Americans never gave the Aussies a chance to tie it up, winning the match 2-0.

While the official Fan Fest watch party was filled with a sea of red, white, and blue buzzing over the critical game ahead of the country’s 250th celebration, some came from the land down under to show support for their squad.

“Even though we’re a little speck over there, we’re proud and loud,” said an Aussie fan.

Even the youngest fans in the crowd were showing off that electric energy as the Americans went on to win the game, securing their spot in the World Cup knockout round.

No matter which team fans in downtown Miami were representing, the passion was evident in every interaction, with fans of different teams cheering together, talking smack, and making new friends to enjoy the game with.

While the U.S. ultimately came out victorious, this won’t be the last opportunity for fans to experience the exciting atmosphere at Bayfront Park. FIFA Fan Fest is free of charge and will be open to the public on match days through July 5. You can learn more about all available activities and events here.

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