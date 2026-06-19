SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Freeman may not have one-upped his famous father yet, but he could be on his way.

The son of Super Bowl champion wide receiver Antonio Freeman scored on a header for the United States in its 2-0 World Cup win over Australia on Friday. It was the third international goal for Freeman, the Americans’ youngest starter at age 21.

With the U.S. leading 1-0 in the 43rd minute, Antonee Robinson sent a free kick to Sergiño Dest, who fired a shot from just outside the penalty area. The ball deflected off an Australian defender and high into the air, and Freeman leaped — high-pointing the ball, in NFL terms — and headed it past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Patrick Beach and into the net.

A replay review for offside delayed Freeman’s celebration, but the goal was confirmed, and Lumen Field shook as Freeman ran to a corner of the field, surrounded by jubilant teammates.

Freeman called it “a full-circle family moment.”

“For me, it just shows how great the family tree is,” he said. “He can be great but I can be great in my own way as well. I think that just shows how amazing it is to have a dad who’s successful and that can mentor me to be able to be ready for moments like these.”

Antonio Freeman played nine NFL seasons, mostly with the Green Bay Packers as a favorite target of quarterback Brett Favre. They won the Super Bowl together after the 1996 season, with Freeman hauling in an 81-yard touchdown pass from Favre that gave the Packers the lead for good against the New England Patriots.

Antonio Freeman was one of the pioneers of the Packers’ signature celebration, the Lambeau Leap. Now his son has a signature jump of his own.

Alex Freeman spent much of the last two years vying for a spot on the U.S. roster. He was a starter for Orlando City of Major League Soccer, but had to battle with more experienced defenders to get selected. A few months before the World Cup, he gambled on himself.

In January, Freeman accepted a move to Villarreal of La Liga, accepting a smaller role than what he enjoyed with Orlando.

Two months earlier, Freeman impressed U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino in his 13th international appearance, scoring two goals against Uruguay in a 5-1 victory on Nov. 18.

He made an immediate impact in the World Cup, playing all 90 minutes in the U.S. opener against Paraguay. Freeman assisted on Gio Reyna’s extra-time goal in the 4-1 victory.

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