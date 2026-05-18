MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines said they are preparing for a record-breaking summer travel season.

On Monday, the airline said that so far, it is operating 8% more flights at Miami International Airport than at this time last year.

The company also announced investments in new technology and premium amenities to enhance the flight experience.

A spokesperson for the airline said it expects the travel boom to kick off on Memorial Day weekend.

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