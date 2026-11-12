NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of stealing a pickup truck from a South Florida dealership before she was apprehended is not quite done with her flight from justice.

Daniela Aguirre was taken into custody on Wednesday after she took the truck out for a test drive and never returned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

But the ensuing pursuit came to an end when FHP troopers and Miami Gardens Police officers caught up with her at the Golden Glades Interchange in North Miami-Dade where, investigators said, troopers pinned her against a concrete wall.

Troopers placed Aguirre in handcuffs and took her to Jackson North Medical Center, and this car theft story appeared to come to a close.

But detectives said the suspect was plotting the second half of her escapade.

At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, FHP said, troopers were with Aguirre at the hospital when a patient in another room who was armed with a firearm discharged the weapon.

Troopers immediately responded to address the potential threat, but when they returned to the room where Aguirre was being treated for her injuries, she was gone.

Authorities quickly determined Aguirre had fled the hospital and set up a perimeter, but the multi-agency effort to locate her was unsuccessful.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aguirre remains on the run.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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