NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been taken into custody after police said she stole a vehicle from a dealership and then fled away from authorities.

Miami Gardens Police officers said the woman asked to test drive a car at a local dealership and never returned with the car.

Law enforcement was called and they were able to track the car traveling on the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 57th Avenue.

MGPD along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area and began pursuing the stolen vehicle.

As the driver tried to exit at the Golden Glades Interchange, she was pinned against a concrete wall by troopers, ending the pursuit.

The woman was handcuffed and checked out by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics before she was hauled away in the back of a police cruiser.

The stolen truck was towed away as investigators wrapped up their highway investigation.

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