MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened when a person was attempting to sell a watch to the teen in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 44th Avenue.

According to officials, the teen pulled out a gun and tried to take the watch.

But officials also said the seller pushed him, which caused the teen to fire a round and hit his own hand.

The teen was flown to the hospital in stable condition.

There is currently no word if he’s facing any charges.

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