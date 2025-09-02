MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls reveal the frantic moments after an 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened while the boy, identified as Richard Burrows, was in the water with family in the area of Horseshoe Reef, off the coast of Key Largo, just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The child’s father dialed 911 moments after the incident.

“911, what is your emergency?” said a dispatcher.

“We’re off shore, a shark bite,” said the boy’s father.

“A shark bite? Are you able to bring the patient back in?” said the dispatcher.

“Yeah, we’re on a boat,” said the boy’s father.

Deputies said the child was bitten above the knee and suffered severe injuries.

“How bad is the bite? Is he awake and breathing?” said the dispatcher.

“Yeah, he’s breathing away,” said the boy’s father.

A good Samaritan on a nearby dive vessel, Horizon Divers, hopped on the family’s boat and rushed to help the family. He transported the boy to Garden Cove, where an emergency crew was waiting.

“So, we have an 8-year-old, significant amount of blood loss. The injury is significant,” a first responder told dispatchers in emergency radio traffic captured on Broadcastify.

The Key Largo Fire Department said first responders “conducted a rapid assessment of the young patient, discovering bite wounds to the left leg.”

Another first responder added that two tourniquets had been applied and a bandage used “to control the bleeding.”

The boy was later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Based on witness accounts, the attacker is believed to have been a reef shark, though its size is unknown.

Authorities said the child remains hospitalized in serious condition as of Tuesday.

Key Largo Fire officials thanked the good Samaritan who came to the family’s help, writing, “We commend their quick actions in helping to transport the victim to our emergency responders.”

7News reached out to the child’s family. The hospital said the victim’s loved ones are asking for privacy.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.