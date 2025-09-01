KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after being bitten by a shark in Key Largo.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened before 3:30 p.m. on the oceanside, Monday afternoon when the boy was snorkeling off Horseshoe Reef.

The shark bit him above the knee, according to the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office.

A nearby dive vessel stopped to help him after the attack.

The boy was reportedly taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

7News cameras captured footage of the chopper that airlifted the boy to the hospital.

The United States Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified of the incident.

His condition is unclear.

