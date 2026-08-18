MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a disabled parking pass fraud scheme across Miami-Dade County.

Officials say 34-year-old Menachem Cash faces multiple charges, including organized scheme to defraud and forgery.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, he’s one of several people who used fake documents with the signature of a doctor who had already died to fraudulently obtain handicap parking permits despite not having a disability.

Eleven other people have also been arrested and accused of similar crimes, including two of who are said to have charged up to $200 to get disabled parking tags for people, according to deputies.

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