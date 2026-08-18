FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call has revealed the moment a man was discovered after he allegedly sneaked into a JetBlue plane to take a nap, leading to his arrest at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to deputies.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Sammuel Lackey, is now accused of delaying a flight and causing a disruption that cost the airline $2,400.96.

“They found somebody sleeping inside the plane,” said a 911 caller.

The plane was under maintenance when JetBlue Move employees found him in the early morning of Aug. 2.

“We sent our Move Team guys to pick up the aircraft after maintenance was working on it,” said the caller.

According to the arrest report, Lackey, “…was observed walking west on the service road southeast of JetScape. At an unknown time, Lackey climbed the portable stairs, entered the aircraft, and hid in the aft lavatory.”

The report then goes on to say that he, “…admitted to having climbed over a fence to access the secure identification display area / aircraft operations area within the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.”

The 911 call shared more information on how Lackey was found.

“They proceed to turn on the aircraft, and once they got off the cockpit to do a walk around through the aircraft, to check it. And as they were doing that they found somebody sleeping on one of the back rows of the aircraft,” said the caller.

Lackey now faces several charges, including burglary, criminal mischief and interrupting critical infrastructure.

“Mr. Lackey, you are here on three counts, one count burglary, one count criminal mischief over $1,000, and count three, interrupt and impair critical infrastructure. Court does have probable cause on all three counts,” said a Broward County judge.

Lackey still remains behind bars as of late Tuesday afternoon.

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