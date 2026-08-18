NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 39-year-old was arrested after investigators said he drove a vehicle with a dead body concealed in the backseat and later left it at a Northside shopping plaza.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies discovered the decomposing remains inside a Kia K4 at the Northside Shopping Plaza near Northwest 27th Avenue on May 27 after receiving reports of flies and a foul odor coming from the vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle belonged to the victim and surveillance video showed Darrell Anderson getting out of the driver’s seat on May 25 and leaving the area without calling authorities.

The victim’s body had been covered with yoga mats, the report states.

Detectives also said Anderson pawned the victim’s cellphone through an ecoATM kiosk a day earlier and falsely claimed the phone had been given to him by a friend.

Anderson was located and taken into custody on Aug. 17. Investigators said he confessed after being questioned.

He faces charges of grand theft of a vehicle, dealing in stolen property, failure to report a death with intent to conceal and providing false information or altering identification in a pawn transaction.

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