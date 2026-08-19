(WSVN) - A new face looks to unseat GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar following the 2026 primary election in Florida’s 27th congressional district.

Democrat Eliott Rodriguez will face off against the Republican incumbent in November’s general election.

Both Rodriguez and Salazar previously worked as broadcast journalists before venturing into politics.

Salazar has been a strong voice on immigration policy and supporter of President Donald Trump while Rodriguez has emphasized focusing on bipartisan efforts in Congress while maintaining opposition to the president.

She previously won in 2020, after unseating former Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala by three points.

Salazar easily fended off a primary challenge from Miami-based attorney V. Michael Arias on Tuesday night, cruising to her re-nomination victory.

Rodriguez defeated former prosecutor and author Robin Peguero by approximately 2,000 votes in the Democratic primary.

District 27 encompasses Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay and Key Biscayne.

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