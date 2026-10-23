MIAMI (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society is holding another walk to raise awareness and support research to fight breast cancer.

7News is pleased to take part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, which begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Today in Florida Anchors Alex de Armas and Tavares Jones will be joining the walk.

To learn more on how to sign up or make a donation, click here.

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