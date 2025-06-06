SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive fire engulfed several watercraft and yachts on Sunny Isles Beach.

Bright orange flames illuminated the sky as a large response from police and fire rescue was seen in the area of the 400 block of Northeast 163rd Street of Sunny Isles Boulevard at around 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

The Coast Guard responded and assisted dozens of fire rescue crews in the firefight by water.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene, where thick black smoke rose into the air, creating smoky and harmful conditions for residents at 400 Sunny Isles Residences and Marina nearby.

Residents told 7News they woke up to the sounds of the fire alarm going off. They say what started as a little fire quickly spiraled out of control.

“We woke up to alarms; we thought it was one of those false alarm tests, then it just kept going and going. Then we stepped out, as we both live on the first floor,” one man told 7News. “Then we see a little fire starting at a boat, and now it’s like three boats that caught fire; it’s crazy. It’s scary. My friends took their baby and just ran away. There’s too much smoke.”

Officials said a total of six yachts, two jet skis, and a dinghy were engulfed in flames.

“The vessels are typically made of fiberglass, which is highly combustible, and it quickly spread to the adjacent vessels, so crews did an amazing job as far as the vessels that were not on fire, removing those exposures so we can protect those exposures while combatting the fire at the same time,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Andy Alvarez.

Michael’s 70-foot boat called the Lupo was victim to the flames. It now sits on the canal floor.

“It felt really helpless being there and watching it sink and be engulfed in flames,” he said. “I’m very devastated. I’m still in shock, to be honest with you. I spent a lot of beautiful days with my family on the boat—my wife and kids. We had a lot of good times.”

Moises Benzaquen is another one who lost his boat to the flames.

“The fire was huge. This is our family boat and we enjoy it every weekend. The smell is going to last forever. The burn smell,” he said.

He is now waiting for an inspection to know if the boat is a total loss.

Traffic in the area was not affected during the firefight.

The difficult and dangerous fire fight has ended as the fires were extinguished. Now, a massive clean up is underway.

This boat fire is the latest in a string of incidents rocking South Florida since Memorial Day.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no injuries have been reported.

