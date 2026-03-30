PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men were arrested and charged after, police say, they were seen on surveillance video trying to break into the home of a high-profile star.

Twenty-three-year-old Treison Lachae Booker, 18-year-old Elijah Eugene Russell, and 23-year-old Cortez Daymon Johnson appeared in court on Monday to face a judge. All are charged with attempted burglary.

According to police, the three men appeared in the backyard of Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and 113th Street on Sunday afternoon and attempted to break her patio doors to get inside.

Pippen wasn’t home at the time, police said, but she called 911 after her cameras captured the men in the act.

Once they gave up on trying to enter, the men hopped inside a car and tried to flee.

“When the officers approached the house, the getaway car was fleeing and went right past them,” said Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen.

But the drive wasn’t long as the driver ended up crashing the car in the area near Southwest 57th Avenue and 94th Street, and the three people inside the vehicle took off running.

Cellphone video shows a man running from police and entering a wooded area.

Police officers with the Pinecrest, South Miami, and Coral Gables police departments, as well as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, established a perimeter, and a short time later, all three subjects were taken into custody.

“The K9 unit caught one of them in a yard nearby, the K9 spooked another guy out of the yard who then crossed 57th Avenue and jumped into a canal there,” said Cohen.

Video shows the moment a man is seen being pulled from the wooden area by responding officers. Another man is also seen being placed in handcuffs.

The Sunday chaos closed down the street for hours.

In court on Monday, the judge said Russell already has a warrant out of Georgia and will remain behind bars.

Police said the trio was walking around the backyard of a home and smashed several sliding glass doors, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Additional charges may be added against the three men.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.