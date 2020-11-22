3 hospitalized after shooting at Homestead family gathering

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after, police said, someone opened fire during a family gathering in Homestead.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 16th Terrace and 17th Avenue, Sunday night.

According to detectives, multiple people came from the bushes and discharged a firearm, striking three people.

Investigators said an off-duty police officer who was at the gathering opened fire as well.

“When the firing started, it just so happened that a Miami-Dade School Board police officer was here at the gathering and returned fire at the subjects that were firing into the gathering,” said Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Fernando Morales. “Because of that, we have a multi-jurisdictional investigation going on. Along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Miami-Dade School Board Police Department and the Homestead Police Department will be conducting this investigation.”

Paramedics have transported the victims to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Officials said the gunman remains on the run.

Police have not provided further details about what may have led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.