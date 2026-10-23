MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed three construction workers to the hospital after they reportedly fell from a cherry picker in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the construction site near West 53rd Street and Collins Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The workers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Details on how the workers fell remains unclear, but officials say they fell 20 feet.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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