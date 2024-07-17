MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects were arrested after police investigated a human trafficking operation in Miami Gardens.

A raid was conducted on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and Miami Gardens Police at a home near the corner of Northwest 47th Avenue and Northwest 173rd Drive.

According to neighbors, the home was being used as a brothel.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured the home boarded up following the raid.

A neighbor who spoke to 7News said there was always suspicious activity going on at the home, especially at night.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, there has been an ongoing investigation to track down human trafficking and money laundering in the Miami Gardens neighborhood.

The suspects were charged with running a home as a brothel, human trafficking and money laundering.

The State Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference sometime Wednesday afternoon to provide more details.

