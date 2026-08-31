MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were arrested after police said an argument outside a Miami restaurant escalated into a fight that left a man with multiple stab wounds early Saturday.

According to a Miami Police arrest report, the confrontation happened shortly after midnight Aug. 29 outside Cafe Honduras Maya, located at 2980 NW Seventh St.

Investigators said the victim and a friend were leaving the restaurant and walking toward the friend’s vehicle when they saw the suspects urinating in the parking lot.

The victim told them not to urinate in public, prompting the group to approach him and begin arguing.

The victim’s friend told police he tried to de-escalate the situation and told the group he was armed and did not want any problems.

He then placed his firearm inside his vehicle and, when he stepped back out, saw the suspects on top of the victim.

Police said the friend attempted to intervene and was punched during the confrontation.

The victim told detectives he had been holding a knife to defend himself when the suspects rushed toward him and began striking him.

According to the report, one of the suspects took the knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the head and hands.

The suspects then walked toward a white pickup truck and fled, according to the witness.

Police identified the three suspects as Deyton Rojas, 32, Jose Luis Martinez, 41, and Helder Rojas, 30.

Martinez was later detained at the scene.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said cellphone video provided by the victim corroborated his account.

Deyton Rojas is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to the arrest report.

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