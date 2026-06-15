WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a large, three-alarm brush fire in West Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and 25th Street, capturing trees and brush burning in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are attempting to contain the blaze, with water being dropped on the fire.

Florida Power and Light workers were also present as crews fought the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said that the call was upgraded to provide additional resources to fight the fire.

As of 9 p.m., Monday, the fire has burned over 500 acres and is 20% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The smoke is visible for miles, with light winds pushing the smoke north and east.

MDFR officials suggest that people with respiratory issues and in the affected area should close their doors and windows to stay safe from smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

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