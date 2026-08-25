HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 21-year-old was arrested after police said he posted a threat on Instagram targeting Miami Dade College in Hialeah.

According to a Hialeah Police arrest report, officers responded to the college at 1780 W. 49th St. on Aug. 24 after receiving a report of a threat to commit a mass killing.

Police said a complainant showed officers an Instagram post that stated, “Everyone at MDC dies today.”

Due to the nature of the threat, detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit were called to investigate.

Investigators identified Jose Santos as the owner of the Instagram account, according to the report.

Detectives later located Santos at a home along West 31st Street in Hialeah and detained him as they continued their investigation.

Investigators determined Santos had sent an electronic message threatening what they described in the arrest report as a “mass act of terrorism.”

Santos was arrested Monday night and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

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