NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two suspects were arrested after police said they were linked to a string of vehicle burglaries across Miami Springs and Hialeah involving stolen credit cards, vehicles and firearms.

According to an arrest report, surveillance video showed 22-year-old Christopher Caceres and another suspect crossing a pedestrian bridge from Hialeah into Miami Springs Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects entered several vehicles, including one that was left unlocked, and stole a purse containing credit cards and identification. Investigators said they later left Miami Springs in a vehicle reported stolen in a related case.

Police tracked the suspects after one of the stolen credit cards was used in an attempted transaction at a Tom Thumb gas station. Investigators later found the stolen vehicle outside Caceres’ Hialeah residence.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped the vehicle after detectives saw the suspects drive away from the home Wednesday afternoon. Both were detained.

The second suspect was not identified because they are a juvenile.

Hialeah Police detectives also linked the suspects to several burglaries in their jurisdiction. Police said surveillance video showed Caceres entering a Chevrolet pickup truck and stealing a Smith & Wesson handgun.

Investigators said six firearms were recovered, including five reported stolen in Hialeah.

In a social media post, Miami Springs Police thanked the agencies that assisted in the arrests.

“We sincerely thank the Hialeah Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol for their invaluable assistance in apprehending both suspects,” Miami Springs Police said.

The department also reminded residents to make locking their vehicles part of their nightly routine, never leave valuables unattended and ensure firearms and other valuable items are properly secured.

During bond court Thursday, a judge said Caceres faces 19 cases involving burglary, criminal mischief, petty theft and grand theft.

A judge found probable cause and ordered Caceres held without bond on several armed burglary charges. He will have to appear before his division judge to seek release.

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