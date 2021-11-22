NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a crash along Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near the Northeast 203rd Street exit, Sunday morning.

Crews had to extricate one of the victims who was trapped inside the smashed car. Firefighters treated him at the scene.

Paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

