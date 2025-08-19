MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Miami Beach and the City of Miami that targeted nightclub partygoers wearing high-end watches, police said.

Miami Beach police said Dwight Gustave, 30, and Andria Banks, 41, were taken into custody Monday following a multi-agency investigation involving the City of Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade and Broward sheriff’s offices.

Detectives said the pair is linked to at least three robberies in Miami Beach and one in Miami.

According to investigators, the suspects surveilled victims leaving nightclubs and followed them to their destinations, where they robbed them at gunpoint. In one case, an Audemars Piguet Skeleton watch valued at $60,000 was stolen.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Gustave’s home, where they recovered more than $176,000 in stolen property, including an Audemars Piguet Skeleton watch valued at $140,000, a Rolex Sky-Dweller worth $20,000, and $16,400 in cash, according to police.

Investigators also said they found clothing and a ski mask that matched items seen in surveillance footage of the robberies.

Police said Gustave had previously been arrested by Miami Beach officers in 2020 for robbery-related offenses.

Banks, according to investigators, is currently serving probation for high-end jewelry thefts exceeding $500,000.

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones credited the arrests to “the vigilance and professionalism of our detectives” and the cooperation of partner agencies.

Authorities urged anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the suspects to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

