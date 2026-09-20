MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting that occurred in Miami and prompted a heavy law enforcement presence as investigators searched for clues.

According to Miami Police Department officers, the incident happened in the area of Northwest 23rd Court and 38th Street in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews were sent after they received a report of a 17-year-old with an “alleged gunshot wound.”

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

However, Miami police said the teen later died from his injuries.

Miami Fire Rescue officials also said that a 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and said that she was not injured.

The relationship between the two remains unclear.

Investigators remained at the scene throughout Saturday to discover the circumstances behind the shooting.

The neighborhood was blocked off with multiple layers of crime scene tape while investigators laid down evidence markers and took pictures around the neighborhood.

Police have not released the identity of the teen who was killed as of Sunday morning.

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