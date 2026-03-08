SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - At least 2,000 people attended the 12th annual Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Wings for Wishes fundraiser Saturday afternoon to help raise money for children in need.

The organization helps grant wishes to children with life threatening medical conditions.

The event raised $417,685 to help grant wishes in South Florida, with one hundred percent of the proceeds to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

“It’s a community type event that families can come to, we raise money to grant wishes, and that’s what it’s ultimately about at the end of the day, we’re granting a lot of wishes for kids who deserve it in our communities,” said Richard Kelly, COO of Make a Wish Southern Florida. “We know wishes impact lives, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

The event included a wing eating contest that was won by WSVN’s team, for the fourth time in a row.

